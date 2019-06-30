The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Cross River Chapter, has called on Gov. Ben Ayade of the state to allocate 55 per cent of political appointments into his cabinet to qualified youths in the state.

Chairman of the State Branch of NYCN, Mr Ndiyo Ndiyo, made the appeal in Calabar while briefing newsmen on Sunday in Calabar.

According to Ndiyo, Ayade should consider youths between the ages of 18 and 35 and the other percentage to persons between the ages of 35 and 50 to complement his new cabinet.

He said that during the last administration the youth asked for 35 per cent and the governor appointed more than the requested percentage, adding that the gesture had given them a sense of belonging on governance.

“In Ayade’s first administration, we asked for 35 per cent youth inclusion into governance, he challenged us and gave us more than that.

“In his second term, we are asking for 55 per cent of appointments for youths between the ages of 18 and 35 and the other percentage to be between 35 and 50.

“This is also to give us a ground of learning from governance. As it stands, Cross River has promising young persons in politics from the experience of the last four years.

“We hope that by 2023, we should have a young person in the range of 40 years becoming the governor of Cross River. The 55 per cent will make us stronger financially and vested with political knowledge, he said.

The Chairman also advised youths to shun all forms of social vices by contributing their quota to the development of the society. (NAN)

