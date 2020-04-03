The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated protective equipment to Gombe Dtate Task force on Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prof. Idris Mohammed, the Chairman, Gombe State Taskforce on COVID-19, disclosed this in Gombe on Friday at a news conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated included 1,800 Personal Protective Equipment; 1,000 N95 Surgical Masks, and 500 normal masks.

Others were 32 Thermometers; 400 Hand gloves; 400 Hand sanitisers; four Patient Monitors, four Ventilators.

He said they have taken 11 samples of suspected COVID-19 cases and five results had been received which are all negative while six are being awaited.

He said the state government has two ventilators bringing the total to six now with the four donated by NEDC.

He warned against stigma of those that have completed their 14 days isolation and tested negative of the disease.

“There should no be stigma to anybody isolated who was a suspected case or came in contact with those tested positive of COVID-19.

“Even if it is positive, there should not be place for stigma because it is a terrible societal situation, therefore not accepted.

“Those who have completed their self isolation and certified free, they should go about their normal businesses,” he said. (NAN)

– Apr. 3, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

