President Muhammadu Buhari has granted approval to Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to release 70,000 metric tonnes of assorted food items from the National Strategic Grains Reserve.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, made this known in a statement by the Director of Information, Mr Theodore Ogaziechi, on Thursday in Abuja.

Nanono said the move followed the lockdown across some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) owing to Covid-19.

According to him, the measure was taken to cushion the effect of the lockdown on Nigerians, particularly the poor.

He noted that of the 70,000 metric tonnes, 5,000 metric tonnes of cassava chips, popularly called garri, was available for immediate release.

Nanomo further noted that “the bagging of grains is ongoing for further urgent release through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to the minister, the food items will be released from the six Silo Complexes across the country.

He said 10,000 metric tonnes of maize and 2,500 metric tonnes of garri would be released from Minna Silo and 5,000 metric tonnes of millet and 1,500 metric tonnes of garri from Lafia Silo in Nasarswa State.

The minister said 12,500 metric tonnes of maize and 5,000 metric tonnes of sorghum would be released from Dustin-ma Silo in Katsina State.

He also explained that 12,500metric tonnes of maize and 5,000 metric tonnes of sorghum would be released from Yola Silo, Adamawa State.

Nanono explained that 15,000 metric tonnes of sorghum would be released from Gusau Silo, Zamfara State and 1,000 metric tonnes of garri from Ilesha Silo in Osun State.

He assured that measures would be put in place by the Presidential Task Force to ensure that the food items got to beneficiaries directly. (NAN)

