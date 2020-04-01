The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday commenced full enforcement of inter-state travel restriction imposed by the Taraba Government to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Taraba, Corps Commander Frank Okwueze, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Jalingo.

Okwueze said the operatives of the corps would also enforce the guidelines on the number of passengers per car as directed by Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, allowing only four persons in a car.

“FRSC alongside other selected security operatives have since commenced enforcement of inter-state travel ban and guidelines on number of passengers per car.

“The command has deployed men to Wukari, Ibi Mayo Lope and Gembu which have borders with other states and the Republic of Cameroon.

“Corps Marshal Oyeyemi has shut down all driver licensing centres and suspends all other bookings except those who violates directives on the number of passengers and travel ban,’’ he said.

Okwueze said the corps had made provision for water, soap, hand gloves, hand sanitisers and nose masks for the safety of its operatives while carrying out the enforcement.

The sector commander urged drivers to put live first before money by strictly complying with the safety guidelines as suggested by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He appealed to the people to maintain social distancing in order to check the spread of the deadly virus in the state. (NAN)

– Apr. 1, 2020 @ 13:59 GMT |

