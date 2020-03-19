THE Kebbi State Government says it has instituted the screening of all travelers coming into the state through the airport and land borders as part of measures to contain an entry of the Coronavirus (COVID 19), into the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Ja’afar Muhammad, disclosed this on Thursday, at a news conference in Birnin Kebbi, on the state’s emergency preparedness and response to Coronavirus outbreak.

“The state emergency preparedness and response committee has taken necessary measures necessary to prevent the importation of coronavirus into the state,” Muhammad said.

He said the ministry was collaborating with the Port Health Division of the Federal Ministry of Health, to ensure implementation.

“An isolation camp was established to quarantine any suspected cases identified through our surveillance system, which has been intensified at all levels.

“In addition, community sensitisation to create awareness on preventive measures is ongoing, including an active search for possible suspects,” the commissioner said.

According to him, however, the state is yet to record any suspected case of the virus.

Muhammad said the state was being proactive by putting these measures in place in view of the rising number of confirmed cases in the country.

“This has placed all states on alert for timely response to the outbreak in accordance with necessary guidelines and protocols.”

The commissioner urged the public, and media, to avoid spreading fake news about the virus, but should seek information from the appropriate channels. (NAN)

