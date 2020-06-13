Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says he will build small scale employers and sustain education sector improvement to boost the economy of the state.

Sule said this on Friday in Lafia at the Education and Governance Summit organised by the state as part of activities to mark Democracy Day.

According to him, education is the bedrock of development in any given society “once you focus on education, every other sectors such as industrialisation, agriculture, among others, will excel,” he said.

The governor disclosed that Nasarawa was one of the states that received the lowest allocation from the Federal Government, noting that it calls for prudence, transparency and accountability in the management of resources.

He added that the reality on ground has necessitated the need to look inward to improve internally generated revenue to supplement the allocation upon assumption of office.

“My dream is to build small scale employers in Nasarawa state, because by the time you build them, they will build and train others thereby boosting the economy of the state,” he said.

Sule assured of continuous executing of new projects that would have direct bearing on the people’s lives as well as completing the one initiated by his predecessors.

Prof. Emember George-Genyi, in her presentation on “Citizenship and participation in governance towards the realisation of dividend of democracy’’, emphasised the participation of citizens in the governance by electing their leaders.

She stressed the need to educate the girl-child, as she called for their massive enrolment in both primary and secondary schools.

“As citizens, we have the responsibility to support and obey constituted authorities, it is only when citizens support the government that they can enjoy the dividend of democracy,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit to mark Democracy Day was attended by critical stakeholders in education and governance. (NAN)

