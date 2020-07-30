BAYELSA Governor, Douye Diri, has urged Muslim faithful to reflect on lessons of sacrifice, charity, peace, and love that the feast of Eid-el-Kabir epitomizes.

Diri, who made the call on his Salah message on Thursday in Yenagao, urged the Muslim faithful to continue to live in peace and love while praying for the prosperity of the state and the country.

“As our Muslim brothers, sisters and friends mark this special season, I join them to celebrate and reflect on the lessons of sacrifice, charity and love that the feast of Eid-el-Kabir epitomises.

“The challenges facing our country, especially at this period of the global coronavirus pandemic, require introspection by the Muslim Ummah on the teachings of their Prophet.

“So, I urge our Muslim faithful to continue to live in peace and love while praying for the prosperity of Bayelsa and our country.

“My administration is committed to promoting peaceful co-existence among adherents of different faiths in order to build a prosperous and peaceful state for everyone to realise his/her dreams,” he said. (NAN)

– Jul. 30, 2020 @ 17:55 GMT |

