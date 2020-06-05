THE Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the dissolution of the 14 Local Government administrations by the state government, describing it as unconstitutional.

The state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, made the condemnation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Friday.

NAN reports that the state house of assembly had on Thursday recommended the immediate dissolution of all the councils for alleged negligence on security and financial recklessness.

Gov. Bello Matawalle, after approving the recommendation of the house, appointed caretaker chairmen to pilot the affairs of the 14 councils.

Nine of the chairmen who had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were among those appointed as caretaker chairmen of the LGAs.

Liman described the dissolution as a violation of Constitution, saying the APC as a law abiding political party would not accept it.

He said the party would follow due process to challenge the government on the matter.

“The matter of tenure of local government chairmen is before the court, therefore, we will follow the Constitutional means to challenge the government over the issue.

“This is very unfortunate, the way PDP led government is violating constitution to protect its political interest.”

He also said that the dissolution was a “political blackmail” against the five LG council chairmen who refused to decamp to PDP.

Liman called on APC supporters in the state to remain calm, saying the party was working to protect their interests.

NAN

– June 5, 2020 @ 18:30 GMT |

