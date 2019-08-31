THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office on Friday, Aug. 30, took its enlightenment and sensitization campaign on the ills of corruption and economic and financial crimes to New Benin Market, Benin City, Edo State.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, who was represented by Williams Oseghale, head, Public Affairs Department, Benin Zonal Office admonished the traders to shun internet fraud and other forms of criminality.

He enjoined the market women and men to warn their children and wards of the danger of engaging in internet fraud as the Commission will continue to arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable.

He further enjoined them to be vigilant and circumspect so as not to fall victim to cyber criminals.

“You need to be alert. Don’t give your account details to people you don’t trust. Don’t allow people use your account for illicit transactions,” a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, quoted him as saying.

The traders, who were unanimous that internet fraud was evil joined the EFCC in issuing red card to the malaise.

Comrade Lucky Orukpe, President, Traders’ Walfare Union of Nigeria, Benin Branch, commended the Commission in its effort to rid the society of economic and financial crimes.

According to him, the campaign has enlightened them on how to safeguard their businesses.

– Aug. 31, 2019 @ 17:05 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)