OLAYIDE Adelami, former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, has urged Nigerians to always live as one irrespective of faiths and maintain their core values as a united entity.

Adelami stated this in his Eid-el-Filtr message to Muslim faithful on Monday in Akure.

He added that Nigerians should not allow negative developments to distort their love, peace and tolerance.

Adelami, who is a gubernatorial aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ondo State, reminded Muslims to intensify more prayers to defeat the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic that had disrupted normal living.

“As we celebrate, let us remember to stick to COVID-19 preventive measures while praying that Allah (SWT) helps us to defeat the virus soon,” he said.

He lauded the cordial relationship, deep show of love and tolerance among Christian and Muslim faithful in the state.

The gubernatorial aspirant enjoined the Muslim faithful to imbibe and put into apt use the lessons of the Ramadan fast, which centre on love, sacrifice and tolerance.

Adelami said the observance of piety, self-denial, discipline, and love during the Ramadan fast showed that Nigerians could remain a united and peaceful nation irrespective of daunting challenges.

“I must also not fail to use this festive season to urge leaders of faith in our nation to show more commitment to peaceful co-existence and tolerance,” he said.

The APC chieftain also used the celebration to reiterate his resolve to transform the state through exemplary leadership in driving a governance that would usher in development, if elected.

“In-sha-Allah, the people of Ondo state shall enjoy the dividends of good governance when I assume the mantle of leadership next year,” he added.(NAN)

– May 25, 2020 @ 15:35 GMT |

