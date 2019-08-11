As Muslims celebrate the Eid-el Kabir, Alhaji Ibrahim Matane, Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), has called on adherents of the two main religions in the state, Islam and Christianity, to promote peace, understanding and unity.

The SSG, in a statement by Lawal Tanko, information officer in his office, said that the feast was in remembrance of the sublime submission by Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), when he was asked by the Almighty to sacrifice his only son, Isaac.

He called on residents of the state to be vigilant, security conscious and report suspicious characters, movements and objects to security agencies.

Stressing that security was everybody’s responsibility, he said that all hands must be on deck toward complementing government efforts to safeguard lives and property.

The SSG pointed out that the two religions preach peace, good neighborliness and kindness, and urged Nigerians to eschew hate speech, fake news and continue to encourage love, harmony, peaceful co-existence and mutual respect.

The statement said that Gov Abubakar Bello was committed to developing the state using available resources, and called on residents to support government programmes and policies designed to improve living standards. (NAN)

– Aug. 11, 2019 @ 10:39 GMT |

