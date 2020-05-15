Ekiti traditional council congratulates Olofinmonyin at 70

THE Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers have sent congratulatory message to Commodore Kayode Olofinmoyin, a former military administrator of Ogun State who clocked 70 on Wednesday.

The Alawe of Ilawe, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, who is the Council Chairman of the council in the letter said, the celebration reminds him of his(Olofinmoyin) immesuarable contributions to Ilawe as an indigene throughout his career in the Navy and at retirement

‘I have the joy in joining members of your family, close associates, professional colleagues and your admirers in celebrating you as you clock the age of 70 years today, 13th May 2020’, the royal father wrote.

‘This celebration reminds me of your immeasurable contributions to Ilawe as an indigene throughout your career in the Navy and at retirement.The dynamic role you played as the Chairman of my coronation ceremony on 21st April 2012 will never be forgotten’.

You led other Ilawe compatriots in supervising the renovation of our then dilapidated Royal Palace, making it the cynosure of all eyes and an edifice to behold ever since. No wonder, your name is engraved in gold amongst other patriotic sons and daughters of Ilawe in the palace plaque of honour’,the council emphasised.

‘As a naval officer, you retired as a Commodore with a remarkable career during which you served your country as a Military Administrator for Ogun State. You equally left an enviable record through your accomplishments in peace keeping operations, especially during the Liberian civil war’, the monarch stated.

‘Your life style exemplifies discipline and service to your Community and the Nation. On behalf of the entire people of Ilawe kingdom, I congratulate you on this auspicious occasion of your 70th birthday and pray that God Almighty will continue to uphold you and grant you many more years in sound health’, the letter reads.

