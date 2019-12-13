SEN. Uche Ekwunife on Friday charged the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited to ensure timely completion of the 132/33 KV transmission sub-station at Agu-Awka, Anambra.

Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, gave the charge when she visited the project site for a first-hand information on the extent of work already done.

The lawmaker expressed satisfaction that the project was nearing completion after an interaction with representatives of the company and the project consultant.

She described the power project as “real and practical” and promised to ensure that the National Assembly offered the necessary support for its completion.

She hoped that the project would boost economic activities and speed up industrialisation in the senatorial zone, when completed.

Ekwunife urged the company to put in more efforts in other power projects at Adazi-ani and Obosi areas to further boost business activities in the area.

The Project Manager, Mr Amaechi Chinwuba, said the Agu-Awka transmission sub-station was “technically completed”.

Chinwuba said the project would be inaugurated in February 2020, adding that it was designed to supply power to Awka and its environs.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 132/33 KV transmission sub-station at Agu-Awka Anambra is a Federal Government project being executed under the National Integrated Power Project. (NAN)

– Dec. 13, 2019 @ 18:55 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)