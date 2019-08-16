El-Zakzaky, wife return to DSS custody

LEADER of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim El-ZakZaky and his wife, Zeenate have been taken into custody by the Department of State Services (DSS) on arrival at the airport on Friday.

El-Zakzaky and wife arrived aboard an Ethiopian Airlines by exactly 12noon at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

The President, Media Forum of IMN, Ibrahim Musa, confirmed that El-Zakzaky was taken away by the DSS operatives.

The sect leader rejected the court-ordered trip to India for medical attention, claiming the federal government frustrated efforts to get their preferred doctors to attend to them. – The Nation

– Aug. 16, 2019 @ 14:45 GMT |

