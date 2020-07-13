Emir of Kano reappoints deposed chief

EMIR of Kano, HRH Aminu Ado Bayero, has appointed the deposed Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, as Sarkin Dawaki Babba.

With this appointment, Agundi, who was dethroned in 2003, has bounced back as an eminent member of the Kano Emirate council.

Bayero’s decision is a reversal of the decision taken by his late father, Ado Bayero, who had deposed Agundi for alleged “insubordination.”

Agundi’s new appointment is contained in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, signed by the deputy secretary of Kano Emirate Council Sarki Waziri (Dan Rimin Kano).

The Nation gathered that the late Bayero had in 2003 dethroned Dan Agundi as District Head of Gabasawa and Sarkin Dawaki Maituta.

He was accused of disobeying an order from the late emir, who invited him to appear before him.

Shortly after his dethronement, Agundi sued the late emir and the Kano emirate council in a state high court, for redress.

The high court judge, Sadi Mato, ruled that Dan Agundi be reinstated and be paid all his entitlements.

But the Kano Emirate Council appealed the verdict. However, the Court of Appeal affirmed the judgment of the lower court.

The Emirate Council, under deposed Emir Sanusi II, filed an appeal at the Supreme Court challenging the judgments of the two lower courts, it was learnt.

On June 5, 2020, the Supreme Court affirmed the late emir’s decision of sacking Aminu Babba Dan’agundi as Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta and District head of Gabasawa.

About 17 years after the death of Ado Bayero, his son has reinstated Agundi into the Emirate Council.

Meanwhile, Bayero has also appointed his elder brother deposed Chiroman Kano Sanusi Ado Bayero as Wamban Kano and member of the Kano Emirate council.

Sanusi Bayero was appointed Chairman Kano by his father, former Emir Ado Bayero, and was believed to be his favoured successor.

However, when he failed to secure the throne after his father’s death, Sanusi Bayero exiled himself to Abuja and refused to pay homage to Emir Sanusi II in line with the Kano Emirate tradition.

His action prompted Sanusi II to sack him and replace him with his younger brother -the present Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

The new Wamban Kano has since paid homage to Emir Bayero which signaled his resumption to the Kano Emirate. – The Nation

– Jul. 13, 2020 @ 17:25 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)