The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II on Sunday called on parents to inculcate the fear of God in their children, so that they can be assets to the family and society at large.‎

The Emir made the call while addressing the people of the state shortly after he led the Eid prayer at the Kofar Mata Central Eid ground in Kano metropolis.‎

Sanusi urged parents to train their children in a rightful way and also urged them to give priority to the education of their children.‎‎‎

He also admonished Muslims to always manifest the fear of Allah by fulfilling their promises.

‎The monarch ‎then called on Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another so as to foster peace, love and unity in the country.

After the prayers, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano felicitated with the Muslim Ummah, on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

He enjoined muslims to love and share with the less privileged as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed (SAW).‎

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eid prayer was attended by Gov. Ganduje, state commissioner of Police, Ahmad Rabiu, members of National and State Assembly and former members, members of the executives council and ‎members of the Emirate Council, among others.‎

The security was tight during the prayer as armed policemen and other security personnel were deployed to various Eid grounds and other strategic places in the city.‎ (NAN)

