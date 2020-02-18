THE Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure that all vehicles installed the speed limit device to check accidents.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Olakunle Oluomo, made the call during plenary in Abeokuta.

Oluomo was reacting to the submission of the Majority Leader Mr. Sherif Yusuf, who spoke under personal explanation on the recent accident that claimed seven lives at Sango toll gate in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area.

The speaker noted that accidents on the same axis were becoming alarming and worrisome.

He urged the corps to put in place appropriate measures and ensure that vehicles operated within the approved speed limit.

Oluomo also called on the Federal Controller of Works in the state to find a permanent solution to halt accidents in the toll gate area on the Lagos -Abeokuta expressway, saying that the axis needed a speed breaker.

“I want to call on the Federal Controller of Works in the state in collaboration with the State Ministry of Works to see what they can do and put in place drastic measures that will put a stop to recurring accidents in the area,” he said.

Also during plenary, the speaker announced that there would be a public hearing on the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Bill on Monday. (NAN)

Feb. 18, 2020

