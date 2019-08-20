A former President of the Senate, Ameh Ebute, has hit back at Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, Lagos lawyer Femi Falana and other activists, branding them as “troublemakers”.

Ebute was reacting to Falana’s statement that the Nigeria could not afford to have another dictator, having survived the Babangida and Abacha military era.

Ebute’s reaction is coming after a Coalition for Revolution event which held in Lagos on Monday and was billed to feature Soyinka and Falana with a focus on the state of insecurity in the country.

The Third Republic Senate President maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari was far from what the protesters claimed him to be.

Insisting that President Buhari is not a dictator, Ebute argued that, considering the myriad of unpleasant statements made against him, many people would have been behind bars by now if the president were a dictator.

“We should avoid this type of hate language, especially against the leadership of the nation,” Ebute said.

“And I am sorry to say that there are people who have traditionally regarded themselves as troublemakers in this country in the name of civil rights activism, and they are from a particular region of this country.”

Ebute said that the “troublemakers”, mostly from the southwest, have always sought to bring down the government through the press.

“If you go into the archive, you will discover that the troublemakers they are on the pages of newspapers, using the press to bring government down and are mostly from the southwest. You have the types of Falana, you have Wole Soyinka, and quite a number of them. They should let peace reign to enable people go about their business rather than heating up the polity,” Ebute said.

On the detention of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, by the Federal Government for calling for a revolution, Ebute said by Sowore’s action, he outrightly committed treason.

“If I am the President of this country and they say my government should be toppled through revolution, I won’t take it kindly with you.

“It is a treasonable felony. If you are calling for the overthrow of government, is that not treasonable? It is the law,” Ebute stated.

Sunonline

– Aug. 20, 2019 @ 19:25 GMT |

