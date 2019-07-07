THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has contributed to the raging debate over the sexual immoralities being perpetrated by men of God in the light of the scandal that has engulfed the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Abiodun Fatoyinbo, who was forced to step aside following several allegations of rape.

Adeboye, while delivering a sermon at the RCCG July Holy Ghost Service, said pastors must not take their anointing for granted by believing that they are above sin.

The pastor, who did not mention Fatoyinbo’s name also agreed with the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria that the body of Christ would not tolerate rapists among them.

Adeboye, who has been a preacher for over 40 years, noted that Samson, who was a judge in Israel, fell into sexual immorality despite the anointing over hm.

He said it was for this reason that he never had a female secretary to avoid falling into temptation.

The cleric noted that anyone who thinks he can commit a sin and it would remain hidden forever was only deceiving himself.

Adeboye said, “I don’t want to comment on some happenings. You know I have always told you when people ask me why I don’t talk. I say I am under authority. The Redeemed Christian Church of God belongs to CAN and we belong to the PFN and in CAN we have a president; at the PFN, we have a president.

“But I feel compelled to say some things. To those who are young and upcoming ministers of God, everything I will say will be from the Bible.”

He also warned that incessant shedding of blood might lead to a plague, urging the church to continue praying for a halt of bloodshed.

Adeboye stated that when the index case of Ebola was brought to Nigeria by Liberian-American, Patrick Sawyer, the church was worried as its annual convention was drawing many people across the world at the time.

The cleric said he sought the face of God in prayers.

He said, “God would stop Ebola in Nigeria because Nigeria’s cup was not yet full.”

-PUNCH

July 7, 2019

