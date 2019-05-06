GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has expressed optimism that the just concluded three-day retreat of top government functionaries in the state has fired up members of his cabinet and the leadership of the public service in the state for optimum service delivery.

The state, according to him, would be better for it, as the commissioners, advisers, permanent secretaries and other heads of agencies resume work fully this week with renewed vigour and a well-articulated work ethics ready to meet set goals.

The governor stated this on Saturday, May 4 at the closing session of the retreat in Iloko Ijesa, adding that the appointees have been “fired up” to deliver the goods to Ekiti people as promised during the electioneering period.

Fayemi spoke, just as the over 100 top government functionaries that participated in the retreat signed the code of conduct that was specifically designed as a guide to all the appointees, while the commissioners were given a week to sign and return the performance agreement document.

Fayemi stated that there was no doubt that the appointees “now know their mandate and what the deliverables are”, adding that the vision would be shared with Directors and other senior government officials that did not attend the retreat.

He urged them to align the mandate with the budget of their ministries and translate same to concrete deliverables for the people.

Fayemi expressed optimism that with the readiness of the participants, there are exciting times ahead for the State.

“I am excited that all the appointees and the Permanent Secretaries are fired up now. They are very clear about what the mandate is; they are clear about what the deliverables are. They will now escalate this to their directors and their own officials in order to align the mandate with the budget of their ministries and then communicate this to the various publics that we have to deal with,” he said.

Also speaking, Biodun Omoleye, the chief of staff to the governor, said the retreat signals the beginning of “the transformational governance” promised by Fayemi; adding that participants have been given a mandate charter which contains what is expected to be done and the timeline.

Omoleye said there are penalties for any appointee who fails to comply with the mandate charter.

Deji Ajayi, the head of service, equally expressed the readiness of the leadership of the state public service to collaborate with the Fayemi-led administration in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

Ajayi said he had a meeting with all permanent secretaries at the retreat where they all agreed to work out the modalities for achieving set goals. He added that the service would give all to ensure the success of the Fayemi-led administration.

Highlights of the three–day retreat themed: “Restoring Ekiti Values: From Promise to Reality,” include technical sessions, side meetings and team building sessions as well as a comprehensive review of the first tenure of the Kayode Fayemi administration and a projection for the 2018- 2022 administration.

Speakers at the retreat include Ladipo Adamolekun, a renowned Public Administration scholar and World Bank consultant; Niyi Adebayo, the first civilian governor of the state; Richard Konteh, a former Sierra Leone Minister of Trade and Industry; Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the governor; Ayo Teriba, a renowned Economist; Olubunmi Adetunmbi, a senator; Otive Igbuzor, the executive director, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development; Bolaji Aluko; Jaiye Opayemi; Goke Adegoroye; Tayo Aduloju and Muyiwa Ogunmilade.

Meanwhile, a committee headed by the governor has been constituted to monitor implementation of the outcome of the retreat. Members of the committee include: Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service , Director General, Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery, OTSD, and Director General Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning will serve as secretary.

