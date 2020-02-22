THE Federal Minister of Health(FMOH), and the Civil Society Scaling up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), are collaborating to develop a roadmap for the review of the National Guideline on Micronutrient Deficiency Control (MNDC), in Nigeria.

Dr John Urakpa, the representative of FMOH, disclosed this in Abuja, at a one-day stakeholder meeting with partners on strategies to promote synergy in the review and implementation of MNDC.

Urakpa said that the guidelines were developed in 2005 to guide the smooth and uniform implementation of a wide array of MNDC interventions directed towards ensuring high coverage.

He, however, said that the global drive towards promoting strategies of addressing MNDC at the household level prompted the revision of this guideline in 2013 to include home fortification with multiple micronutrient powder and biofortification.

Mrs Beatrice Eluaka, Executive Secretary, CS-SUNN, in her remarks, said that the fight against malnutrition had been on for ages, hence the need for a proper guideline.

Eluaka said that the development of a roadmap to a guideline for the review of MNDC was necessary to curb malnutrition among Nigerian children.

She said that the rate of anemic children among the vulnerable groups in the country was high, hence the need for all hands to be on deck toward resolving issues around MNDC.

“This meeting is to steer all stakeholders towards developing a road map for the MNDC guideline review,” she said.

Dr Francis Aminu, Director, Health and Nutrition, Aliko Dangote Foundation, gave technical assistance and meaningful contributions to the discussions to drive expected results.

Aminu said that the foundation was actively participating in the nutrition interventions in the country.

NAN

– Feb 22, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

