THE Jigawa Fire Directorate says it saved 375 lives and property worth over N655 million from fire incidents between January and December 2019.

Alhaji Ahmad Danyaro, the director of the agency made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Dutse.

Danyaro, however, said that 34 lives and property worth over N200 million were lost in the period under review.

He added that 69 animals were lost, while 24 others were saved.

According to him, the directorate received 246 fire outbreak calls and 47 calls relating to rescue operations.

The director warned residents against careless use of fire during the harmattan.

He also advised people to always switch off electrical appliances before leaving home or office after close of work.

Danyaro said this became necessary to avoid fire disasters during the harmattan.

He further reminded parents to warn their children against reckless use of matches or other fire igniters to avert fire outbreaks. (NAN)

Jan. 7, 2020

