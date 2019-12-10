FIRS Staff kick against Acting Chairman

Staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service have resolved to resist the handover of the chairmanship of FIRS in acting capacity to Abiodun Aina

THE Joint Union Council, JUC, of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, rose up from its emergency meeting today and resolve to resist the handover of the chairmanship of FIRS in acting capacity to Abiodun Aina on Monday, December 9.

Realnews reports that the Joint Union Council of FIRS made this known in a communique it issued on Tuesday, December 10, after its meeting at the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, FIRS Unit, Secretariat.

According to the communique which was made available to Realnews on December, “The attention of the Joint Union Council has been drawn to the handover of the chairmanship of FIRS on acting capacity to Mr. Abiodun Aina on Monday, 9th December, 2019. This is a clear departure from Presidential Directive on the handing over, as he is not the most Senior Director

“Mr. Abiodun Aina in the first instance, does not have the basic qualification/requirement (HND or BSc)to be employed into the Service. Secondly, his appointment to the positionof Coordinating Director was against the provision of Section 2.19 of FIRS Human Resources Policies and Processes which states as follows “Appointment to the of Coordinating Director shall be made by the boardon the recommendation of the Executive Chairman. The appointment shall be open to all confirmed Directors of the Service and it shall be competitive based on experience, competence and seniority, pg 24” as he was never a director in the Service rather a Senior Special Assistant to the Erstwhile Chairman of FIRS.”

The Union stated” that in accordance with the Presidential Directive, the seniority list should be followed and the appropriate person be directed to act, pending the assumption of duty of the New FIRS Executive Chairman.

“That if by close of work on Friday 13th December 2019, no action is taken to this effect, the Union will no longer guaranty further industrial harmony in the system.”

The communique was signed by 14 members of the JUC union including Samson Okere, chairman, Idris Hassan Abdulrahman, vice chairman; Lekwot Friday Thomas, secretary.

