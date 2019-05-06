THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Enugu State has applauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s commitment to ensuring safety on all roads in the state.

Mr Ogbonnanya Kalu, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, gave the commendation during the flag-off of the fifth United Nations (UN) Global Road Safety Week in Enugu on Monday.

Kalu said that the state had been rated among the best in the area of traffic management.

He described the state’s traffic agency as one of the best in the country.

He said that the Enugu sector command of FRSC had worked closely with state’s Ministry of Transport to mark the Global Road Safety Week.

According to him, the sector command through the corps 2019 Corporate Strategic Goals plans to improve visibility through enforcement and rescue services.

Other aims of the command include public education, collaboration with stakeholders, and ensuring road safety observatory (aimed at providing easy access to independent road safety research and information), recovery by reducing road traffic accidents by 20 per cent and fatality by 25 per cent.

According to the sector commander, the theme of the fifth UN Global Road Safety Week is `Leadership for Road Safety’.

“The theme was chosen based on the fact that leadership should be aware of road safety as most leaders in Africa are expected to improve on road safety standard,” he said.

In his keynote address, the state’s Commissioner for Transport, Mr Vitus Okechi, said that the Enugu government was committed to ensuring the safety of lives on all roads through its Traffic Management Agency.

Okechi said that the agency was set-up to address the traffic challenges on Enugu roads in line with best practice.

He explained that the agency had embarked on traffic awareness campaign to educate the public on road traffic rules and regulations.

Mr Ogbonnanya Idike, the Permanent Secretary in the transport ministry, expressed appreciation to the Enugu Sector of FRSC for its good work and commitment toward making the roads in the state safe for everybody.

Idike urged FRSC to sustain the level of its commitment to ensuring that all roads in the state were safer for all road users. (NAN)

– May 6, 2019 @ 18:52 GMT |

