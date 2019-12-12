THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has debunked a media report that 30 people died in a road accident which occurred around 2.30 p.m. at Show Boy on Ore-Benin Expressway on Wednesday.

The Commander, FRSC, Ore Unit, Mr Olusegun Aladenika, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ore that four passengers died in the accident, contrary to the report.

Aladenika said that the accident happened as a result of speeding by the vehicles involved.

The vehicles are a white Toyota Hiace bus marked ACA 606 XT belonging to GUO Transport Company, and a white Vagana bus, marked AKL 846 YY owned by Peace Mass Transport Company.

“We need to set the record straight that four people died in the accident as against 30 that was widely report by some media.

“Thirty passengers (16 male and 12 female adults as well as two female children) were involved in the accident.

“Twenty-six (10 male, 14 female and two female children) were seriously injured while the remaining four (two male and two female) died on the spot,” Aladenika said.

He said personnel from the unit swiftly rescued the 26 injured passengers and took them to General Hospital, Ore.

The unit commander said the remains of the deceased were deposited at Opeyemi Hospital also in Ore. (NAN)

– Dec. 12, 2019 @ 18:25 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)