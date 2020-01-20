THE Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry Command, on Monday, decorated 24 of its newly promoted officers in the area with their ranks.

Addressing the newly promoted officers and marshals at the command’s office in Badagry, Mr. Babatope Agbaje, the Unit Commander, said the journey for another appraisal had just begun.

“Your appraisal scored you well, that is why you are being decorated today; it is expected that you must live up to the expectations of the corps.

“It is expected that you work to support the corporate strategy goal of FRSC. Our mission has not changed, our vision remains the same.

“Our mission is to create safe motoring environment in Nigeria,” he said.

Agbaje urged the newly promoted officers to redouble their efforts in taking the FRSC to greater heights.

He said:“As you have been elevated to the next rank, we won’t gainsay the fact that to whom much is given, much is expected.

“Henceforth, you cease to be the person you were some minutes ago; you are now someone else.

“So, we want to see that commitment in you.

“Officers, you will need to exercise your authority as officer. Work in harmony with others, work together.”

Agbaje said that the reason the members of the corps are together is because of the job.

“If the job gets bad, we are gone,” he said.

The unit commander told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was happy because FRSC had lived up to its word, with the elevation of eight officers and 16 marshals in Badagry Unit.

“In accordance with the tripod policy of the corps, which is consultation, reward, and punishment, FRSC rewards every officer that has performed excellently well within an appraisal period.

“Around May in 2019, our officers and men went for the examination, and those that performed excellently well were rewarded with this promotion around Dec.22, 2019.

“Today, we have eight officers and 16 marshals being decorated with their ranks,” he said.

He urged officers who were not promoted to redouble their efforts, adding that promotion comes from God.

Mr Jamal Agboola, the newly promoted Superintendent Route Commander (SRC), said he felt very happy for being promoted to the next rank.

Agboola urged other officers of the unit to be hardworking, courageous and follow the rules and regulations of the corps. (NAN)

