THE Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry Command, on Friday said it recorded two cases of Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) during the “Ember” months in 2019 with no death.

Mr Babatope Agbaje, the Unit Commander, made this known during the command’s Appreciation and Unveiling of Corporate Strategic Goals for 2020 in Badagry.

Agbaje said: “At the beginning of 2019, we rolled our corporate strategic goals and one of the goals is to reduce road traffic crashes by 20 per cent and fatality by 25 per cent.

“During the ‘Ember’ months rally organised by the command, we sensitised our stakeholders and made them know that life is for the living.

“Also, we made them to know that the way they drive will determine their final destination, home or grave.

“By this, we jointly shared the common believe that road safety is everybody’s business.

“All stakeholders keyed into those messages from the rally, even the task force of transport unions were out during the festive period to enforce traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

The commander thanked God and stakeholders for the success of the Operation Zero Tolerance 2019 on Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Agbaje said that the command was also using the opportunity to reward stakeholders who contributed immensely to the success of the operations and rewarding them with awards.

“As part of efforts to stem the tide of road traffic crashes in Nigeria, the management of FRSC annually rolls out corporate strategic goals to guide the corps activities toward achieving her Zero Death Initiative.

“It was in the light of this the command organised the get-together to appreciate stakeholders, sister agencies and well-meaning personalities within the community.”

He said that people being honoured had supported the command in 2019.

“We don’t want our stakeholders to meet us mid-way, we would rather start with them,” Agbaje said as he unveiled the 2020 Corporate Strategic Goals of the Corps to stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the awardees include the Akran of Badagry Kingdom, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi I, Hon. Olusegun Onilude, Chairman, Badagry LGA; Samson Olatunde, Chairman,Olorunda LCDA and Joseph Gbenu, Chairman, Badagry West LCDA.

“Others are: Alhaji Fatai Shokunbi, Chairman Fams Embassy Suites, Chief Alhaji Isa Owolabi Rahmon: Chairman, YSR Company Ltd., Alhaji Lasisi Bisiriyu: Chairman, ANLCA, Seme Branch and Alhaji Wasiu Raimi: Chairman, Olaiya Nigeria Limited.

NAN also reports that representatives of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) witnessed the appreciation and unveiling ceremony. (NAN)

– Jan. 24, 2020 @ 15:29 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)