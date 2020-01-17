THE Nasarawa State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has charged newly promoted officers and men to dedicate themselves more and work harder to justify their elevation to their new ranks.

The Sector Commander, Maiwada Kugu, gave the charge after he decorated 40 newly promoted officers and men in the command in Lafia on Friday.

“I am very happy because each one of you deserves the promotion, but let this elevation be a platform for you to give more to the society through your work,” he said.

The sector commander appreciated all the officers of the command and other stakeholders, calling on them to extend their cooperation to the corps at all times.

Responding on behalf of the newly promoted officers and men of the command, Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) Razaq Adeniyi expressed gratitude to the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi for finding them worthy of the elevation.

He pledged that they would justify the gesture by putting more efforts in the discharge of their duties.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. We will try our best to put in more effort in the discharge of our duties.

“Our gratitude goes to our corps marshal, our sector commander and our colleagues who have been there for us in one way or the other,” Adeniyi said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two officers were promoted from the rank of Chief Route Commander to Assistant Corps Commander, while six others were promoted from the position of Route Commander to the position of Superintendent Route Commander.

Three officers were also promoted from the rank of Deputy Route Commander to Route Commander and two others were promoted from the rank of Assistant Route Commander to the rank of Deputy Route Commander.

NAN also reports that in the Marshal Inspector cadre, two persons were promoted from the position of Deputy Chief Inspector to Chief Inspector while one was promoted from the rank of Principal Marshal Inspector to the rank of Assistant Chief Inspector.

Similarly, two persons were promoted from the rank of Senior Marshal Inspector to Principal Marshal Inspector and two persons were promoted from the rank of Marshal Inspector I to the rank of Senior Marshal Inspector, while two others were promoted from the rank of Marshal Inspector III to the rank of Marshal Inspector II.

Also in the Road Marshal Assistant cadre, one person was promoted from the rank of Deputy Chief Road Marshal Assistant to the rank of Chief Road Marshal Assistant, while 12 others rose to the position of Senior Road Marshal Assistant from the position of Road Marshal Assistant I.

Five persons were promoted from the position of Road Marshal Assistant II to Road Marshal Assistant I. (NAN)

– Jan. 17, 2020 @ 16:55 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)