THE Speaker House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on Friday condoled his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji over his father’s death, Alhaji Garba Rikiji.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Garba Rikiji died in Gusau, Zamfara on Tuesday following a protracted illness.

Gbajabiamila was represented for the condolence by a 12-man delegation from the National Assembly in Gusau on Friday.

The delegation was led by the Majority Leader of the House, Alhaji Alhasan Ado-Doguwa

The Speaker described the death as a great loss not only to Rikiji family and people of Zamfara state alone but to Nigeria in general.”

“On behalf of the management, members and staff of the National Assembly, I register our condolences to the family and entire people of Zamfara state.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased and grant him Aljannatul Firdausi,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the family, the younger brother to the deceased, Alhaji Sani Dahiru thanked the lawmakers especially the Speaker for sharing in their grief. (NAN)

– July 12, 2019 @ 19:25 GMT |

