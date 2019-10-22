GOV. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara has presented additional six commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The governor’s request was contained in a correspondence to the House and read at Tuesday’s plenary by the Speaker, Mr Danladi Yakubu-Salihu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Abdulrasaq had on Sept. 17, presented four commissioner nominees who were yet to be screened by the House.

The governor similarly presented additional six commissioner nominees on Oct. 9 who were also yet to be screened.

The new commissioner nominees are -Mrs Afolabi Adenike-Khairat, Ilfelodun Local Government Area (LGA), Mrs Ahmed Fatimah- Bisola, Ilorin West LGA and Mrs Oyedun Julianna Sin LGA.

The rest are Mrs Aremu Abosede- Deborah, Irepodun LGA, Mr Sulaiman Iliyasu, Moro LGA and Mrs Oyeyemi Olasunbo- Florence Oke-Ero LGA.

Abdulrasaq said the nomination was in tandem with section 192 sub-sections 1 and 2 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The Speaker, after announcing the names, said the screening of all nominees would commence in batches on Oct. 29.

He directed them to submit 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae in file jacket not later than on Thursday Oct.24, to the Clerk of the House.

The governor has so far sent names of 16 commissioner nominees to the House. Nine of them are females.NAN

