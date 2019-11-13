GOV. Ahmadu Fintiri has directed the management of Adamawa Polytechnic, Yola, to put on hold sack of over 300 staff employed between 2017 and 2019.

The Director General, Media and Communications to the governor, Mr Solomon Kumangar, made this known on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Yola.

Kumangar said that there were discrepancies in the process leading to the sack with reference to claims of implementation of recommendation of visitation panel’s report set up by the governor.

He said the discrepancies needed to be sorted out in fairness to the staff.

Kumangar said that the essence of the visitation panel was to among others, fish out those who did not meet requirements and those whose services were not needed in the over staffed polytechnic for redeployment to other areas.

Meanwhile, the State Head of Service, Dr Edgar Amos, said the state government would pay a new N32, 000 minimum wage to its workers at the end of November.

Amos said that government would pay N32, 000 which was more than the national approved N30, 000 in fulfillment of Fintiri’s campaign promise to pay N32, 000 minimum wage if elected.

“The national minimum wage is N30, 000 but the governor is going to pay N32, 000 because that is his promise,” Amos said.

The head of service, however, said that the issue of consequential adjustment for other workers earning above the minimum wage was still being discussed with labour Unions.

NAN

– November 13, 2019 @ 19:25 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)