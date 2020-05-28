GOV. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has commended the cordial working relationship between the State Executive Council and the legislature.

He described the relationship as encouraging, saying it would ease the provision of dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Jamilu Iliyasu, the Press Secretary to the governor.

It was made available to journalists in Gusau shortly after the lawmakers paid Sallah homage to the governor at his Maradun home on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 24 members of the State legislature were led on the visit by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya.

Gov. Matawalle said it was disheartening to misgivings, quarrels and misunderstanding within the assembly and between the legislature and the executive in other places.

He said the reverse was the case in Zamfara, as the relationship had remained very cordial with mutual respect existing between the two parties.

“I want to specially commend the leadership of the Zamfara State House of Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, as well as the whole members of the state legislature for behaving maturely in the first year of our administration.

“We pray that this partnership continues unhindered,” Matawalle said.

The governor also commended the Speaker for leading the state committee in the fight and prevention of the spread COVID-19 in the state.

He applauded the appreciable performance of the committee.

Matawalle said that this had contributed to the state recording zero case of COVID – 19 in over a week, while all the remaining patients in isolation had been discharged.

Earlier, the Speaker commended the performance of the state government under Matawalle in the last one year. especially leading to the attainment of peace in Zamfara.

Magarya assured the governor that the legislative arm would continue to support the policies and programmes of his administration.

NAN

May 28, 2020 @ 08:25 GMT

