THE Delta Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer, Prof. Eric Eboh, on Thursday said that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa had successfully reduced youth unemployment through the state’s job creation scheme.

Eboh made this known at the “Orientation Workshop for Trainees of the 2019/2020 Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) in Ughelli, Delta..

He said that the wealth creation programme which was initiated by the governor in 2015 had successfully reduced youth unemployment in the state.

According to him, about 850 youth would be trained in 2019/2020 session.

He urged the youth to take the training with seriousness describing the programme as a life-changing opportunity.

Eboh advised the trainees and trainers to ensure quality which according to him is the yardstick to measure the success of the programme.

“Gov. Okowa is keen on quality, so I expect both the trainees and the trainers to exhibit quality.

“The governor has received a lot of awards and laurels across the globe as a result of this wealth creation programme.

“This programme started in 2015 and there is no ward in the state it has not touched. All the wards have been represented.

“The programme is designed to train, re-orient, equip, and support the youth to accommodate skills of their own choice.

“It is also designed to teach the trainees personal effectiveness and entrepreneurial skills towards establishing and running their own business enterprises for gainful self employment,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Frank Ozue, the Special Assistant to the Governor in the Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, said that programme was initiated by the governor to address unemployment among the youth.

“There is a theory that says if you train 100 people and 20 are successful it means you have trained the society.

“Because the 20 per cent will train others and so on and so forth,” he said.

Some of the trainees commended the governor and promised to abide by the rules.

