Hashimu Jibrin-Gurku, Special Adviser to Nasarawa governor on Erosion Control and Waste Management has advised Karu residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse along Karu-Abuja highway.

Jibrin-Gurku in a interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said that the practise posed serious health hazard to the residents and impedes traffic flow along the road.

The governor aide also urged the residents of the state to always maintain high personal and environmental hygiene to guard against the ravaging lassa fever outbreak and other diseases.

” Let complement government efforts by keeping our environment clean because it is often said that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation as clean environment is good for human health.

” It is in view of this that I want to call on the residents of Karu and other people to always avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse along Karu/Abuja highway.

“People should also desist from dumping of refuse along water channels to avoid blockage that would result to flooding during the rainy season” he said.

Jibrin Gurku also commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the construction of a 900-vehicle capacity bus terminal in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of the state, to ease traffic congestion.

” We are happy that the governor is constructing the over N1.9 billion project in our area, Karu among other projects.

“Apart from easing traffic congestion around the Mararaba-Abuja corridor, the bus terminal would also ensure the consolidation of the various motor parks in the area in one location.

” I want to assure Gov. Abdullahi Sule of our maximum support for his administration to succeed,” he said.

The governor aide urged the people of the state to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their differences. (NAN)

