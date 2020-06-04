GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra state has today, Thursday, June 4, reshuffled his cabinet.

Sally Mbanefo, formerly Commissioner for Culture, Diaspora and indigenous Artwork is now the commissioner for Solid Minerals and Tertiary Education.

Professor Theresa Obiekezie, formerly Commissioner for Tertiary Education is now the commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, while Afam Mbanefo moves to the Transport Ministry from the Ministry of Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy.

Christian Madubuko, formerly the commissioner for Transport is now commissioner for Culture, Diaspora and indigenous Artwork.

