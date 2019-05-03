General Yakubu Gowon, former head of State of Nigeria slumps at a funeral in Delta State

GEN. Yakubu Gowon, former Nigerian head of State, has slumped during the funeral of late Major General David Akpodiete Ejoor in Ovwor-Olomu Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident happened at the grave side while the funeral oration was on going.

Gowon was promptly rushed by some top echelons of the military into the special tent for emergency resuscitation just as Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of the Delta State, dashed into the tent to ensure he recovers.

A military as well as the Delta State ambulances were immediately moved in to front of the tent in case the former Head of State’s health deteriorates further.

After a moment of suspense, Ibori and Okowa were seen coming out from the special tent, an indication that the former Army General has recovered. – Vanguard/NAN

– May 3, 2019 @ 15:45 GMT |

