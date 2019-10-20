Chief Emeka Attamah, S.A. to the PG on M & P, says that the attention of the group has been drawn to a mendacious and incendiary interview granted to the press by Dr. Junaid Mohammed, purporting that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, knelt down in 2001 before a group of northern politicians to beg to be made president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement, Attamah said that the claim by Junaid was as fallacious as it was a tissue of lies and a figment of his obviously distorted imagination intended to cast aspersions on the person of Chief Nwodo.

“While it is true that the President General was a presidential aspirant then under the ANPP, just like the current President, Muhammadu Buhari, and went round the country campaigning like others, at no time did he condescend to kneeling down to beg for favour from any group.

“Firstly, Dr Junaid and his group did not possess the singular capacity to make anybody a president. It required the collective mandate of his party then for him to emerge as their flag-bearer.

“It is on record that it was Chief Nwodo who led the walk out at their national convention when the charade called election was skewed in favour of Muhammadu Buhari, against the zoning policy of the party.

“Secondly, if there were parameters to determine a credible aspirant to be supported by the phantom kingmakers as Dr Junaid claimed, Chief Nwodo eminently qualified then to lead this country by stature, intellectual erudition and managerial competence,“ he said.

According to him, there is no gain saying the fact that if he had been given the opportunity to lead the country when he sought for it, Nigeria would not be in the sad state it is today, because both as an astute lawyer and economist, he would have enthroned equity, good governance and a focused and thriving economy all would be proud of.

“Therefore, for Dr Junaid Mohammed to want to denigrate the impeccable record of Chief Nwodo will not diminish his stature and person before those who already know his acclaimed competence and integrity.

“Dr Junaid is an incurable irredentist and only seeking to revive a political revelance he no longer possesses.

“However, he will do well not to try to sully the image of Chief Nwodo which Nigerians know remains unassailable,” he added.

– Oct 20, 2019 @ 14:35 GMT |

