GOV. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday urged the 2019 Batch C Stream two NYSC members to partner with his administration in developing the state.

Makinde, represented by the state Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, made the plea in Iseyin at the closing ceremony of the orientation course for the corps members.

The governor implored the corps members to also impact positively on their host communities that were expectantly waiting for their impact.

He admonished them not to live a reckless life at their places of primary assignments but to pursue excellence always.

Makinde also urged them to ponder afresh on how well they could contribute to the development of the country during the service year.

The governor assured them of a memorable and secured stay in the state throughout their service year.

“For those of you that will pay proper attention to the development of your host communities by executing viable projects, I assure you that such noble efforts will not go unrewarded.

“Let’s all diligently continue to contribute our quota in any way we can for the overall growth and development of our nation, ” he said.

Earlier, the Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Eniola Amkekemo, urged the corps members to take their postings in good spirit and brace up to the challenges of nation building.

She advised them to avoid unnecessary journeys and ensure they obtained written permission through appropriate channel of communication if they must travel.

“Any absenteeism, truancy or indiscipline on your part will be met with appropriate sanctions as stipulated in the NYSC bye laws, ” she said.

She appealed to corps employers to make adequate arrangements for their corps members so that they could settle down on time and bring forth their best.

The coordinator thanked Makinde and Fakorede for their immense support to the NYSC scheme.

She equally commended the camp officials for their loyalty, commitment and dedication to duty during the induction period. (NAN)

– Dec. 18, 2019 @ 12:55 GMT

