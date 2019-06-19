THE Federal Road Safety Corps has urged drivers seeking to renew their licences to make use of the corps’ Bypass Capture scheme.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, explained the process of renewal in a statement made available to our correspondent on Wednesday.

Kazeem said that the first step to begin the Bypass Capture process is for the applicant to visit the NDL portal https://www.nigeriadriverslicence.org, select the type of application (Renewal or Reissue) then provide the licence number and Date of Birth.

“The applicant thereafter reviews his existing demographic information to be sure all is correct, scrolls to the bottom of the page and selects which DLC to pick up the permanent licence when it is ready for collection.

“The applicant also selects “NO” where the page requests if an applicant wants to recapture his biometric information, submits the application, makes payment either online or at the bank and prints out the payment acknowledgment slip together with the application form (these will be required to collect the permanent licence.”

Kazeem said the FRSC introduced the Bypass Capture functionality on the National Drivers License portal to improve ease of obtaining the licence and also save applicants’ time.

However, he said an applicant’s eligibility for Bypass Capture would simply be required to make payment online and visit the collection centre to pick up the permanent licence when it is ready. – Punch

– June 18, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

