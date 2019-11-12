GOV. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has warned that his administration will fight anyone who wants to create violence or cause insecurity by using elections as platform in the state.

Bello spoke after he opened Okene-Kuroko-Ehika-Ikaturu-Itakpe road on Monday in Okene, noting that an election ought not to be a war situation and should not be seen as such.

Bello, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Nov. 16 governorship election in the state, promised to provide more infrastructure if re-elected.

He said that the stretch of road spanning the four communities and Okene would boost economic activities and ease transportation of goods and services.

The governor commended the residents of Okene and the entire district for their continued support for his administration and assured them that he would not disappoint them.

The governor, who paid a courtesy visit to the Ohinoyi Ebira Ado Ibrahim, told the Ohinoyi that his administration had made some modest achievements and he promised to consolidate on them in his second tenure, if re-elected.

The traditional ruler, in his response, said that Bello was at home and had little or nothing to fear about.

The Ohinoyi thanked God and commended the governor for the existing peace and unity in the state. (NAN)

Nov. 12, 2019 @ 13:59 GMT

