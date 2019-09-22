Former military leader, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), on Saturday urged Igbos to ensure that Nigerians continue to feel their positive impact.

He said this was due to their tenecity in business enterprises which spans the length and breath of the country and beyond.

Babangida made the remark in Minna, when the Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA), from the 19 Northern states and Abuja, visited him for his recent 78th birthday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was led by the IDA president, Chief Chikezie Okezie and the Eze Igbo of Minna, Eze Pampas Wahiwe.

“You should continue to allow your positive impacts to be felt among host ethnic nationalities in the country, as you explore business opportunities available.

“Nigerians, Igbos inclusive, should ensure they uphold the ideals of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

“An indivisible Nigeria is very necessary and we must do everything possible to remain as one family, though we differ in tribe and tongue,” he said.

He appreciated the Igbos for being very enterprising and determined to succeed by penetrating the nooks and crannies of the country for business exploits.

“You should use same spirit of enterprise to promote peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, in all that you are doing.

“You have done well to keep Nigeria together. The Igbos are known to have the potentials of traveling far and wide, exploring new frontiers and business opportunities,” he said.

Okezie prayed God to continue to grant IBB the strength and wisdom to offer advice that would help Nigeria in tackling its various challenges.

“As an elder statesman, your wise counsel is very much needed at this point in our national life,” he said. (NAN)

