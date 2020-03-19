THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has urged Nigerians to effectively monitor constituency projects in their communities.

Mr Abubakar Dutsinma, the ICPC Commissioner in charge of Bauchi, Gombe and Yobe States, made the call at a town hall meeting with the theme: “My Constituency, My Project.” held on Thursday in Bauchi.

Dutsinma said it was imperative for citizens to effectively monitor constituency projects in their communities.

He emphasised that constituency projects were not gifts or donations to communities by political representatives.

The commissioner explained that such projects were funded by government, hence the projects were the responsibility of government and belonged to the citizens.

The ICPC boss urged the citizens to get involved in project monitoring as doing so would be part of accountability.

“Help yourselves to ensure that projects delivered are durable and of the right quality. Take ownership of constituency projects by showing interest in the selection, execution and use.

“You should therefore work with them to make sure the projects reflect your needs,” he said.

Dutsinma, however, reiterated the ICPC commitment to awareness and receiving reported cases of abandoned projects by past political representatives.

Also speaking, Dr Garba Abari, the Director-General, NOA, explained that constituency projects were sponsored by political representatives.

Represented by Alhaji Yusuf Kobi, Bauchi state Director, NOA, said communities needed to take ownership of constituency projects for there to be genuine interest to preserve and protect them.

He said the intention of ICPC and NOA was to change perception so that the people would begin to see constituency projects as theirs.

Also speaking, Hajiya Hauwa Dahuwa, participant, demanded that government agencies should make proposed projects public.

She said making the project public before handing them over to the politicians for implementations would help in monitoring.

She thanked the organisers for giving them the knowledge on what role communities should play when projects came to their communities. (NAN)

