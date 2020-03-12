THE Inspector General (I-G) of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has called on state governments to partner with the police to domesticate campaign against cultism and other vices at the state and local government levels.

Adamu made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the national launch of the Police Campaign against Cultism and other Vices (POCACOV).

He said POCACOV was an initiative targeted at protecting youths from the claws of cultism and other vices through advocacy, awareness creation, sensitization and re-orientation.

Adamu said the initiative was informed by his realisation that there was a correlation between cultism and other violent crimes involving youths.

According to him, the realization that deep-rooted and socially-driven crimes like cultism are best mitigated through a strategy, premised on community policing practices also informed the initiative.

“Upon my assumption of Office as the Inspector General of Police, I resolved to run a Police Force that is not only proactive in internal security management, but also people oriented.

“This is informed by my firm conviction that evolving new initiatives that will address the root causes of crime is a better option than concentrating on its manifestations,” he said.

He said POCACOV had since its official inauguration in Enugu State on Aug. 29, 2019 impacted positively in states across the federation that had keyed into its operational activities.

According to him, “the launch is in line with my vision to adopt the initiative at national level while encouraging the states to partner with the police in domesticating it at other levels of government”.

He said the police had established a POCACOV Resource Centre in Enugu where materials and modules were developed to ensure effective nationwide implementation of the campaign.

Adamu said POCACOV represents a new approach by the police to combat cultism and other vices, adding that it was also in recognition, that the core law enforcement approach was no longer enough to combat crimes.

“As part of measures directed at deepening the campaign, we have also inaugurated the POCACOV Ambassadors scheme.

“The personalities are drawn from a broad spectrum of reputable actors, actresses and artistes who shall serve as role models to the youths and help in carrying out POCACOV campaigns.

“In the same vein, we have inaugurated the NYSC/POCACOV Community Development Service (NYSC/POCACOV CDS) to help in deepening the message at the grassroots,” he added.

Adamu called on stakeholders to join the police through POCACOV to carry out enlightenment campaigns with a view to dissuading youths from engaging in cultism and other vices. (NAN)

