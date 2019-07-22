THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Monday updated President Muhammadu Buhari on security developments across the country, particularly the activities of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiite.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a senior Police officer, DCP Usman Umar, officer in charge of operations at the FCT Police Command, was among those feared dead in the violent protest by the Shiite members, on Monday in Abuja.

Reports indicated that the Police officer was killed by the rioters as he tried to pacify them when they attempted to disrupt commercial activities and vehicular around the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

The IGP, who spoke to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, said that he briefed him on the incessant and violent activities of members of the IMN.

“We came to brief Mr President on the security situation in the country, especially the activities of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN); just to give him an update of what is happening in the country.

“Specifically, we briefed him on the incessant protests by the Shiite members. We briefed him on the fact that we have been able to curtail their excesses and to let him understand that everything is under control,’’ he said.

On the President’s reaction, the IGP said that he directed that security be provided for every citizen.

“He specifically directed us not to leave any space for any group of people to create a breakdown of law and order.

“So, the charge by Mr President is that we must provide security for every Nigerian,” the Police boss said.

NAN reports that the Shiite members, who are demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since 2015, clashed with security operatives at the Federal Secretariat, at about 1.30 p.m.

Sources indicated that Umar had been buried in Abuja.

-NAN

BE

JULY 22, 2019 19:20 GMT

(Visited 4 times, 7 visits today)