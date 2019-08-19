PREYE Aganaba, a Bayelsa governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) says he is contesting to redefine governance in Bayelsa.

Aganaba said this on Monday at a news conference shortly after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ruling party would hold primaries to select its flag bearer on Aug. 29.

Aganaba, who said that any mode of primaries adopted by the national leadership of the party would be accepted by him, observed that direct primary would clear the doubt for everyone.

He expressed confidence that the party would conduct free and fair primary election.

Aganaba said that in respect to the principle of power rotation in the state, should be the turn of Bayelsa Central to produce the next governor of the state.

Asked if a former Minister of State for Agriculture, Mr Heineken Lokpobiri, is a threat to his gubernatorial ambition, Aganaba said he could not a threat.

“We need somebody that anybody can work with; the reality is that we are on ground, Bayelsa wants a fresh face across party lines, someone without baggage,” he said.

