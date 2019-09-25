I’m ready for probe – Osinbajo

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo is ready to waive his constitutional immunity to submit himself for probe in the wake of serious allegations of financial misconduct against him.

Osinbajo stated this in a tweet he personally authored on Wednesday, September 25. “In the past few days, spates of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.

“The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously. I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood.” he said

Timi Frank, former deputy national publicity secretary, All Progressives Congress, APC, had alleged that Osinbajo embezzled N90 billion which he withdrew from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, to fund the 2019 general elections in the southwest region.

But the FRIS has described the allegation as a campaign of calumny against the integrity of the service as a responsible and accountable organisation.

