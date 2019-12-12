THE Imo House of Assembly on Thursday adopted a motion for the recovery of undeveloped plots of land at the Owerri Industrial Layout.

The motion, entitled “Motion to recover vacant/unutilised lands at Owerri industrial layout held by private persons or companies,” was sponsored by Mr Paschal Okoli (Orlu PDP) and three others.

While moving the motion, Okoli said that the plots were allocated to individuals and companies with the aim of industrialising the state and creating jobs.

He regretted that since the plots were allocated over 35 years ago, some have remained fallow while some had been resold illegally by the original allottees.

The lawmaker urged the house to set up a committee to review and recover all illegally occcupied or underdeveloped plots at the layout so they could be reallocated to investors willing and capable to develop them.

He also urged the house to advise Gov. Emeka Ihedioha to seek private sector involvement to construct the roads leading to the estate with toll gates to help speed up the industrialisation of the area.

Supporting the motion, Mrs Ngozi Obiefule (Isu AA), said it was disheartening that a majority of the allocations had remained undeveloped 35 years after.

Also, Mr Sam Anukam (Owerri Municipal PDP), however, suggested that the matter be referred to the House Committee on Lands.

Following voice votes in favour of the motion, the Speaker of the House, Mr Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano PDP), ruled that the motion be assigned to the House Committee on Lands for further action.

The committee was directed to report back to the house on December 19.

