The atmosphere in the Imo State House of Assembly was filled with tension on Thursday as security agencies take over the complex to avoid total breakdown of law and order

OFFICIALS of security agencies comprising the Nigeria Police Force, Army, Department of Security Services and Civil Defence Corps took over the complex on the state House of Assembly in new Owerri to avoid a total breakdown of law and order as tension mounts over the impeachment of the Speaker.

The security agencies’ action followed speculation that some lawmakers numbering about 19 had perfected plan to impeach Acho Ihim, speaker, and Ugonna Ozurigbo, his deputy, during the plenary.

The Punch reported that while the security agents barricaded all entrances leading to in and out of the complex, only the lawmakers, media men and Assembly workers were allowed entry into the compound.

It was gathered that the plot to impeach the speaker and his deputy was hatched by some lawmakers who want to get at the two principal officers in order to have their way in determining who emerges the next speaker of the 9th Assembly.

But during the plenary, the speaker directed that five suspended lawmakers be invited to interface with other lawmakers April 16, during executive session.

He issued the invitation after Chika Madumere (Nkwerre) had moved a motion for the recall of the five suspended lawmakers.

Ihim issued the order to ensure that the suspended lawmakers were recalled.

it should be recalled that a High Court in the state had on November 5, 2018, quashed the suspension of four out of the five suspended lawmakers.

The court which described the suspension as illegal jointly awarded the applicants, Uche Oguwuike (Ikeduru APC), Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano APC), Israel Nnataraonye (Mbaitoli) and Nkenna Nzeruo (Oru East APC) the sum of eight million naira in damages and N100,000 in legal fees.

The court directed the leadership of the legislature to pay the applicants their salaries, allowances and emoluments for the period they were unlawfully suspended.

However, five months after, the judgment of the court has not been obeyed.

