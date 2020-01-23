The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi State on Thursday distributed sensitive election materials for the Federal House of Representatives re-run and supplementary elections in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections, slated for Saturday, Jan.25, will take place in Zaki and Gamawa Federal Constituencies.

NAN recalls that the Court of Appeal, Jos Division, on Nov. 14, 2019, had sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, Hon. Umar Tata, representing Zaki Federal Constituency.

The same court had nullified the election of Garba Gololo of APC representing Gamawa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, and disqualified him for presenting forged certificates to contest in the election.

The court also, in a consensus judgment, ordered INEC to conduct re-run election in the area within 90 days, excluding APC or its candidate from participating.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the distribution of the materials, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said INEC was fully prepared for the exercise.

“We are very ready for this rerun election; the security is okay as we have been assured by all the security agencies in the state; the materials for this elections are intact.

“In Gamawa, it would involve 289 voting points while it would involve only four voting points in Zaki,’’ said the REC.

Abdullahi further explained that there were a total number of 130,507 registered voters in Gamawa and 1,663 in Zaki.(NAN)

– Jan. 23, 2020 @ 19:09 GMT |

