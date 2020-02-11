THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable for the by-election into Patigi Constituency in Kwara House of Assembly.

The timetable and schedule of activities, signed by Secretary to INEC, Mrs Rose Anthony was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ilorin.

According to the timetable, conduct of primaries by political parties will hold from Feb. 10 to 16, 2020.

Submission of Forms EC 9, EC 9B, EC 9D, 13E as well as 4B (III) would close by 6 p.m on Feb 18.

INEC said the last day for the publication of Form CR00I and list of nominated candidates would close on Feb. 25.

“Submission of names and addresses of party agents to the Electoral Officer will close on Feb. 29, 2020 in accordance with Section 35(1) of the Electoral Act 2010,” the statement said.

According to the timetable, political campaign for the by-election will end on March 12, in accordance with Section 99(1) of the Electoral Act.

The Act stipulated that campaign should end by midnight two days to election, while the by-election would hold on March 14, 2020.

NAN reports that the Patigi state constituency became vacant on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, following the death of the member representing Patigi constituency in the state legislature, Mr Ahmed Rufai.

NAN also recalls that the Clerk of Kwara House of Assembly notified INEC about the death of the member via a letter dated Jan. 27, 2020, in line with provisions of Section 116 (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Subsequently, INEC fixed the by-election into the constituency for March 14, 2020.

